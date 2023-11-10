Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE H opened at C$37.68 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.06.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.77.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

