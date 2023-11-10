Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE H opened at C$37.68 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.06.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
