Haverford Trust Co Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

