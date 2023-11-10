Haverford Trust Co Acquires 255 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

