Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $272.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average is $305.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

