Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Savara from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Savara

Savara Stock Performance

SVRA stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $460.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Savara will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 369.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $7,232,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Savara by 400.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.