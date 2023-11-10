Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

