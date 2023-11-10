Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $387.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

