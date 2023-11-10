Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.