Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.06 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

