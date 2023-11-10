Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

