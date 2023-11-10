FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

