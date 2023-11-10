FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $514.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

