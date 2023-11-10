FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $87.42 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

