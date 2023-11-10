Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

