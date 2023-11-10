First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 304,432 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $27.80.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
