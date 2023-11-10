First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 304,432 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $27.80.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

