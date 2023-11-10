Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Equals Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.42. The stock has a market cap of £220.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,949.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. Equals Group has a one year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.54).

Get Equals Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.02) to GBX 176 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Equals Group

(Get Free Report)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.