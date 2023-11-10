EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 793.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.