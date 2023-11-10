EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $122.32. 98,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,155. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.