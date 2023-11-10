Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

