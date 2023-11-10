Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 170,813 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.