Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT Lowered to $56.00 at JMP Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $41.79 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

