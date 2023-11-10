Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

