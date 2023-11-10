DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.81.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

