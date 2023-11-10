Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 294.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $159.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

