Desjardins Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$55.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$51.82 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.24. The stock has a market cap of C$47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8544974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

