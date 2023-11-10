Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

