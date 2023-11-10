Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

