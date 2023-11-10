Claro Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 238,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.