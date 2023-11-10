Claro Advisors LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Ecolab by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 16,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $176.71. 89,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,638. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

