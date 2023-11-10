Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.24. 5,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

