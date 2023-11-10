Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $74.68. 548,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,523. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

