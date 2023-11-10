Claro Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.72. 432,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,726. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $557.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

