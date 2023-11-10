CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $27.27.
About CHS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.