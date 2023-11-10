CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

