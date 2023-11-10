Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

