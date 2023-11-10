Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 8.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.06. 27,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 152,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

