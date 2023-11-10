Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COR opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.10 and a one year high of $198.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

