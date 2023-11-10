Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 4,496,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,854,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

