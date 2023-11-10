Candriam S.C.A. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.04% of Replimune Group worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.48 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $678.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

