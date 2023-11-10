Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

