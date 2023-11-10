Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabaletta Bio traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 50,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 552,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,850. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

