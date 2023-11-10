Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.10 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

