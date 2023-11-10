Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $86.07

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $253,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

