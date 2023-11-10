Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $19.17

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,479,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

