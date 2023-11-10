Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 87,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

