Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

BAH stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

