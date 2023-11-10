Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

FDX opened at $241.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.