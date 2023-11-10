Bondly Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $120,847.71 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 7th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj, previously known as Bondly, is a pioneering DeFi platform revolutionizing trading across blockchains. Its intrinsic cryptocurrency, BONDLY, powers a versatile ecosystem, including a unique OTC exchange simplifying NFT transactions. Notably, Forj’s Metaprints collection guides brands in metaverse exploration, fortifying creator-audience relationships. The platform amplifies community engagement, with features like crypto-wallets fostering collective support. BONDLY token holders enjoy privileges such as staking, governance, and exclusive access to sales. Spearheaded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Harry, Forj initiates groundbreaking projects like PolkaPet World. Harry’s entrepreneurial flair is evident from his past success with Fore Media, generating significant revenue while working alongside tech stalwarts. Additionally, his insights benefit ventures through consultancy roles and strategic partnerships, underlining his multifaceted expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

