BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.90.

Shares of ARX opened at C$21.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.42. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The firm has a market cap of C$12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

