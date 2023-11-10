Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $394.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

