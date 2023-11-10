Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$12.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDI. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$7.51 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$452.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

